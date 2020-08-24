Sonia offered to quit as Congress president, names of these leaders being discussed with Rahul

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi offered to step down at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday, after which former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and several party leaders urged him to continue in office. Also Read – Will Sonia Gandhi resign? Who will lead the Congress? All eyes on CWC’s important meeting

According to sources, after the CWC meeting started, Sonia said that she no longer wants to work as interim president. Also Read – Sachin Pilot in support of making Rahul Gandhi the Congress President, told the heart

A source said that after this Manmohan Singh and some other leaders urged him to continue in the post. Also Read – Sonia Gandhi did not resign as Interim President of Congress, important meeting of CWC today; Know who is supporting whom

Congress leaders including Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Capt. Amarinder Singh begins joining the Congress Working Committee’s virtual meeting pic.twitter.com/Ql6joIWTnT – ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

As the situation in the two camps of the Congress is visible on the issue of leadership, the meeting of the party’s highest policy making unit, the CWC, is being held through video conference.

On Sunday, a day before the CWC meeting, a new political storm came in the party when a letter from 23 senior leaders to Sonia Gandhi demanding a full-time and grassroots active president and a change in the organization from top to bottom. Information about writing was revealed.

However, with the news of this letter coming out, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and many other senior and young leaders of the party expressed confidence in the leadership of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and this But stressed that only the Gandhi family can keep the party united.