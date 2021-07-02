Sonia Sanwalka (Milkha Singh Daughter) Wiki, Biography, Age, Photographs

Sonia Sanwalka is the daughter of well-known athlete Milkha Singh, who gave up the ghost the day before today (June 18) because of Covid headaches. Significantly, Nirmal Kaur’s who’s a mom of Sonia Sanwalka and spouse of Milkha Singh gave up the ghost a couple of days in the past because of the similar sickness. Sonia Sanwalka co-wrote the autobiography of Milkha’s Singh The Race of My Lifestyles. Additionally, She is the sister of Jeev Milkha Singh,an Indian golfer.

Sonia Sanwalka Biography

[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]

Identify Sonia Sanwalka
Actual Identify Sonia Sanwalka
Nickname Sonia
Occupation But to be up to date
Date of Beginning But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Milkha Singh
Mom: Nirmal Kaur
Siblings: Jeev Milkha Singh
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Sikhism
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
College But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Spare time activities Tune, Dance, Touring
Beginning Position Chandigarh, India
Place of birth Chandigarh, India
Present Town Chandigarh, India
Nationality Indian

[/su_table]

Fascinating Info of Sonia Sanwalka

  • She has co-written the e book ” The Race of My Lifestyles” Autobiography of Milkha Singh.

Sonia Sanwalka Photographs

Right here’s one of the most contemporary pictures of Sonia Sanwalka,

Sonia Sanwalka

Sonia Sanwalka

