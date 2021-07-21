Sonia Singh Rajput Wiki, Biography, Age, Sequence, Pictures

Sonia Singh Rajput is an Indian mannequin and actress featured in Bollywood motion pictures, serials and internet collection. She rose to repute in the course of the internet collection Pass over Khiladi, Dang, and Kalank. Sonia additionally labored in quite a lot of ads, photoshoot advertisements, and extra. She is without doubt one of the daring actresses who labored within the Kooku internet collection Paglet.
Sonia Singh Rajput Biography
|Identify
|Sonia Singh Rajput
|Actual Identify
|Sonia Singh
|Nickname
|Sonia
|Career
|Actor & Style
|Date of Start
|November 12, 1991
|Age
|29 As of 2021
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|College
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Dancing, Song, Making Movies, Exercise
|Start Position
|But to be up to date
|Fatherland
|But to be up to date
|Present Town
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Sonia Singh Rajput Professional Social Profiles
instagram.com/sonia_singhrajput/
fb.com/Sonia-Singh-Actor-model-Mumbai-1512011565780904/
Twitter: But to be up to date
Fascinating details of Sonia Singh Rajput
- Sonia has a 76K+ fans (as of July 2021) on Instagram
- She additionally host probably the most superstar match displays and type displays
Sonia Singh Rajput Pictures
Check out the dazzling pictures of actress Sonia Singh Rajput,
Thank you for visiting Newsbugz. For extra biographies, click on right here.