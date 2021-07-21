Sonia Singh Rajput Wiki, Biography, Age, Sequence, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Sonia Singh Rajput is an Indian mannequin and actress featured in Bollywood motion pictures, serials and internet collection. She rose to repute in the course of the internet collection Pass over Khiladi, Dang, and Kalank. Sonia additionally labored in quite a lot of ads, photoshoot advertisements, and extra. She is without doubt one of the daring actresses who labored within the Kooku internet collection Paglet.

Sonia Singh Rajput Biography

Identify Sonia Singh Rajput
Actual Identify Sonia Singh
Nickname Sonia
Career Actor & Style
Date of Start November 12, 1991
Age 29 As of 2021
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification Graduate
College But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Dancing, Song, Making Movies, Exercise
Start Position But to be up to date
Fatherland But to be up to date
Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian

Sonia Singh Rajput Professional Social Profiles

instagram.com/sonia_singhrajput/

fb.com/Sonia-Singh-Actor-model-Mumbai-1512011565780904/

Twitter: But to be up to date

Fascinating details of Sonia Singh Rajput

  • Sonia has a 76K+ fans (as of July 2021) on Instagram
  • She additionally host probably the most superstar match displays and type displays

Sonia Singh Rajput Pictures

Check out the dazzling pictures of actress Sonia Singh Rajput,

Thank you for visiting Newsbugz. For extra biographies, click on right here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here