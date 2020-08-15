Sonia’s attack on Modi government, said- Government stands against constitutional values ​​and democratic system

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi, while wishing the people on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday, targeted the Central Government and alleged that it appears that this government stands against democratic system, constitutional laws and established traditions. Recalling the 20 soldiers killed on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, he said that the biggest tribute to these martyrs would be to protect the Indian territory and thwart Chinese incursions. Also Read – Many countries including Russia, Bhutan have given best wishes on Independence Day, thanks to PM Modi and Foreign Minister

Sonia said in the auspicious message issued on Independence Day, “Wishing everyone a very happy 74th Independence Day. The fame of India is not only due to democratic values ​​and pluralism of different languages, religions, sects all over the world, but India is also known to face adversity with solidarity. ” Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir will soon get chief minister, government in preparation for holding elections; PM said- process of delimitation is going on

According to him, “Today, as the whole world is struggling with the epicenter of the corona epidemic, India will have to unite and set a paradigm to defeat this epidemic and I can say with full confidence that we can all come together with this epidemic and serious economic The Congress president said, “The Congress president said,” After independence, we have tested our democratic values ​​from time to time and have continuously matured them. “He alleged,” Today It seems that the government stands against democratic system, constitutional values ​​and established traditions. This is also the test of time for Indian democracy. ” Also Read – Schools will not be opened in Delhi at present, Kejriwal said – situation is much better today than 2 months ago

Sonia recalled the soldiers who were martyred a few weeks ago in East Ladakh and said, “Today sixty days have passed on Veeragati in the Galvan Valley of our 20 soldiers including Colonel Santosh Babu. I also remember him and bow to his valor and urge the government to remember his valor and give due respect. “He said,” To protect the motherland of India and thwart Chinese incursions to these martyrs The biggest tribute will be.

Sonia emphasized this, “Today every countryman needs to look into the conscience and think what freedom means?” Is there freedom in the country today to write, to speak, to ask questions, to disagree, to have views, to seek accountability? “He said that as a responsible opposition,” It is our responsibility to keep India’s democratic independence intact. Make every possible effort and struggle.