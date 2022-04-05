Sonic 2, the film beats Morbius in Spain at the box office on its opening weekend

In the absence of its arrival in the most important markets, the adaptation of SEGA already adds up to 25 million dollars.

There is SEGA’s blue hedgehog for a while in theaters. sonic 2 the movie It was the most viewed film last weekend in theaters in Spain according to Comscore. Thus, it surpasses the other great premiere of the week, Morbius, although according to the first estimated box office data, both films practically tied in revenue.

In this sense, both Sonic 2, the movie and Morbius had a performance in their first days in national territory from 2 to 2.2 million dollars. Leaving us alone with Sonic 2, the movie, this figure represents the best premiere for a family production since the pandemic. It is also in line with the data obtained from the first Sonic, the movie, which added 1.85 million euros in February 2020.

It has not yet been released in the US

How about outside of Spain? Sonic 2 the movie has yet to reach many of the world’s major markets. Still, in only 31 territories has Paramount Pictures’ action-comedy grossed $25.5 million, with 6.4 million gathered in the United Kingdom, 5.7 million in France and 2.8 million in Australia. Its launch in the United States is scheduled for this April 8. At the moment there is no date for its premiere in the lucrative China market, but in Hong-Kong (on the 14th).

Sonic 2, the film narrates the return of Robotnik, this time with a new sidekick, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. To stop him, Sonic, with the help of Tails, will have to travel around the world. If you want to know more, do not hesitate to read the review of Sonic 2, the movie, “a worthy continuation that does not hesitate to collect the purest essence of the games”.

From Paramount they trust the IP and work on Sonic 3, the movie as well as on a series starring Knuckles for Paramount+, home of Halo.

