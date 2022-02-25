Sonic 2: The Film Unearths 3 New Posters Starring Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails

were printed 3 New Sonic 2: The Film Personality Postersby which the blue hedgehog seems along with his perfect pal Tails and his pleasant nemesis Knuckles.

Paramount Footage has posted on Twitter the ultimate batch of posters prior to the movie’s theatrical liberate on April 1. The plates exhibit fashionable photographs of the principle trio from Sonic 2: The Film, pairing every persona with an as it should be funny catchphrase and providing a better take a look at Sonic, in addition to his just right buddies Tails and Knuckles.

Right here you’ll see all 3:

Because the posters spotlight, within the unique model Ben Schwartz returns to voice Sonic along Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, and Idris Elba as Knuckles. James Marsden and Tika Sumpter additionally reprise their roles as Tom and Maddie Wachowski, whilst Jim Carrey returns because the villainous Dr. Robotnik for the live-action adaptation of Sega’s hit online game.

Within the subsequent sequelSonic will embark on a adventure the world over along with his unswerving sidekick, Tails, to take a look at and outrun Robotnik, now referred to as Dr. Eggman, who returns from the mushroom planet with a brand new sidekick, Knuckles, on the lookout for an emerald that may give you the energy to construct and smash civilizations, spelling doom for the planet.

Sonic 2: The Film shall be launched in theaters on April 1, 2022, and the film will reportedly be “stuffed” with references to the Sonic 2 sport, because the sequel is anticipated to lean extra in opposition to Sega subject material than the unique Sonic film launched in 2020. Above you’ll additionally see the newest trailer for the film proven on the Tremendous Bowl.