Sonic 2: the movie presentations in a brand new trailer within the Tremendous Bowl the epic combat between Sonic and Knuckles this is coming

Now we have been in a position to look a brand new TV trailer for Sonic 2: The Film all through the closing morning on the Tremendous Bowl, advancing what we predict to look within the combat between Sonic and Knuckles from the sequel.

This new trailer for Sonic 2: The Film is stuffed with surprises and winks for lovers, since we will be able to now not simplest see a Chaos Emerald, however we will be able to additionally see the big robotic of Dr. Robotnik, amongst different main points. Right here you’ll see it in complete:

As though that weren’t sufficient, the reputable account of Sonic the Hedgehog Film on Twitter additionally has shared some extra movies from the approaching film, together with one the place Dr. Robotnik is consuming a large bowl filled with popcorn.

It is unhealthy sufficient the coin didn’t land on #Tails. Now we were given Eggman rubbing it in. However don’t depression, advance screenings of #SonicMovie2 are nonetheless coming! Stay following for extra techniques to look it early. percent.twitter.com/K016cWeftT — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 13, 2022

Any other presentations Dr. Robotnik barging into Sonic’s area in an overly competitive approach and…you guessed it…consuming extra popcorn.

Equipment up for the massive sport with this large unhealthy mustache. Robotnik looks as if he’s in a position to play. First issues first, the coin toss… Let’s move #Tails! percent.twitter.com/MVCP7Fc4d5 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 13, 2022

Sonic 2: the movie might be launched in theaters on April 8, 2022and it’ll be some of the protagonists of the IGN Fan Fest 2022, since we will be able to have a spherical desk with a part of the forged and staff.