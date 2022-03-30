Sonic 2: The Movie receives first reviews and aims to create a cinematic universe

The second part of SEGA’s hedgehog opens in theaters in Spain on April 1.

There are few days left to enjoy in our country Sonic 2: The Movie, the sequel to SEGA’s blue hedgehog produced by Paramount Pictures. Both the trailers and the different posters have drawn the attention of fans of the character due to numerous references to video games, and it seems that Sonic will be around for a while if we look at what those responsible for him tell us.

And it is that Toby Asher, producer of Sonic 2: The Movie, has anticipated a possible cinematographic universe of the hedgehog, as reported in the British medium VGC. “We are creating a sonic cinematic universeAscher comments. “We had planned that we would add characters like Tails and Knuckles, new to the movies but beloved by gamers around the world.”

We’re creating a Sonic Cinematic UniverseToby AsherThe statements have been made within the framework of the end of the embargo to the criticism of the media that have been able to see it, and they are not surprising if we pay attention to the announcement of the third party and the confirmation of a future series starring Knuckles. Regarding the evaluation of the press, in general this sequel seems to have been liked somewhat more than the original film, although a great difference is not observed and when making comparisons we will have to wait for a greater number of media to evaluate it.

For the premiere of Sonic 2: The Movie there are only three days left, since it will hit theaters in Spain next friday april 1. Will it be more or less successful than its predecessor? At the moment, the first part is in the top 10 of the most successful video game movies, so it will not be an easy task.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Sonic, Sonic 2: The Movie, Paramount Pictures and SEGA.