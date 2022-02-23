Sonic 2: The Movie releases three new posters featuring characters from SEGA video games

Sonic, Tails and Knuckles are the protagonists of the new advertising posters from Paramount Pictures.

A little over a year ago we learned the first details of Sonic 2: The Movie, the sequel to the first Sonic movie. Paramount Pictures about the SEGA hedgehog that, far from staying there, will continue to expand over the years. So much so that we already know of the existence of a third part, in addition to a series starring Knuckles.

But what we have most in sight is the second installment, which opens next April 8 in cinemas and, therefore, begins to accelerate its promotion. So far, we have seen the publication of different posters, but it was only recently that they came to light three new posters focused on the characters. You can see them below:

sonic poster Portrayed by Ben Schwartz. Póster de Tails Performed by Colleen O’Shaughnessey. knuckles poster Portrayed by Idris Elba.

These show us three of the most iconic characters in the franchise. You can not miss its protagonist, Sonicwhich appears with a predominance of the color blue and with the name of its voice actor, Ben Schwartz, but neither are the close-ups of Tailsrepresenting the color orange and played by Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and Knucklesin red and who will be voiced by Idris Elba.

The first film caused high doses of controversy after its first announcement due to how Sonic looked, which subsequently underwent a redesign which brought the appearance of the protagonist quite close to what we had seen in games and series so far. In 3DJuegos we were able to value it in its day, and in his review of Sonic: The Movie, Toni Piedrabuena thought that it was ideal for the little ones but he forgot to make an effort to capture the general public.

