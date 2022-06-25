Sonic 2: The Movie threatens Uncharted’s position on list of most successful video game movies

Paramount Pictures’ film about SEGA’s hedgehog has already surpassed 400 million in grosses.

Two movies based on major video game franchises have been released this year. Uncharted arrived in February with the Nathan Drake by Tom Holland, and only a couple of months later Sonic 2: The Movie, the second installment of the leap to the big screen of the hedgehog from SEGA.

It has exceeded 400 million raisedWho would have told us that, some time later, both would be battling each other at the collection level. As reported by Deadline, the sequel to the blue hedgehog has exceeded $400 million in revenuewhich places it in fifth place among the most successful video game adaptations.

In this way, it is placed very close to the data obtained by Uncharted at the box office, and will surely end up ahead of the PlayStation Productions tape if it continues down this path. Below are the top 5 highest grossing video game moviesvia Box Office Mojo.

Warcraft: 439.048.914 $

Detective Pikachu: 433.230.304 $

Rampage: 428.028.233 $

Uncharted: 401.622.829 $

Sonic 2: 400.015.446 $



Remember that from both movies we have published reviews in 3D Games. Uncharted seemed to us to be a very enjoyable action film for those who want to have an entertaining time, while Sonic 2 not only meets expectations, but also exceeds the first installment of Paramount Pictures.

