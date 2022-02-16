Sonic 3: The Movie confirmed, there will also be a series starring Knuckles

Paramount bets heavily on SEGA’s blue hedgehog a couple of months after the premiere of his new movie.

Still a couple of months to go Sonic hit the big screen again with his second film, but since Paramount full confidence in the license SEGA. The company announced today at an event with investors that Sonic 3: The Movie It is already in development as a new collaboration between Paramount and SEGA, something that is not surprising after the record figures that the first film adaptation of the blue hedgehog had.

We hope that Sonic will continue to create memorable moments and experiences for fans.Haruki Satomi, SEGA“We have a great partnership with Paramount and are excited to continue expanding the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise with them. 2022 is being a significant year with the second film to be released in April, as well as Sonic Frontiers, the anticipated video game that will arrive at the end of the year parties”, commented Haruki Satomi, CEO of Sega Corporation. “Sonic has been loved by fans around the world for 30 years and we hope that he will continue to create memorable moments and experiences for them for years to come,” he added.

This is not the only announcement, because in the same event it was commented that the Sonic’s first live-action TV series who will arrive at the service Paramount+ and that will be starring Knuckles. Details are scarce at the moment.

Sonic 2: The Movie will be released on April 8 and the director of the film, Jeff Fowler, spoke with 3DJuegos about the keys of the sequel to super its first installment.

