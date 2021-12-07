Sonic Frontiers closer and closer: its web domain is filtered and points to The Game Awards 2021

Sonic has confirmed his presence at this week’s awards gala via Twitter.

Just a few months ago we learned that SEGA is working on a new Sonic game, although since then many more details have not been known about what we could see in this new title for PC and consoles. However, the recent registration of the name Sonic Frontiers Everything has changed, and there are news about it that we have to comment on.

This same week, the domain of the official website has been revealed, although now an error appears when entering and it is not working. The existence of the portal reinforces Frontiers as a name for the project that we will see soon, surely in The Game Awards 2021 this very December 10th.

A conversation (not at all natural) on Twitter between Geoff Keighley, organizer and presenter of the gala, and the official profile of Sonic leaves no room for doubt. From the SEGA hedgehog account, they ask Keighley for extra invitations for the celebration, and he himself quotes them to confirm your attendance to the event during the early hours of Thursday to Friday.

Let us remember that The Game Awards is known worldwide not only for being an awards gala, but for the impact of your ads, which seem to be coming in force this year. Despite this, if you are interested in the awards, you can take a look at the list of nominees for the best games of this 2021.

