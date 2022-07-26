Sonic Frontiers does not expect delays and SEGA’s hedgehog has already passed the age rating

The new game has been registered with the South Korean body and is expected by the end of this year.

The different gameplays of Sonic Frontiers have not ended up completely convincing the players, but even so, this does not seem to bother SEGA y al Sonic Team the least, to the point that those responsible ruled out a possible delay and insist that the title of the hedgehog will be released this winter.

If for some reason those words did not sound entirely convincing to you, it seems that the plans with Frontiers are maintained, since it has recently been registered in the South Korean age rating agencywhich usually indicates that the game as such would be finished in the absence of corrections and polish.

It is expected in the winter of this year.The title appears recommended for all ages but, despite this, it is still no specific date is known release date for Sonic Frontiers, which continues to raise doubts among fans of the speedy character. In fact, within the Steam database it has been verified that the provisional date has changed on more than one occasion, and is currently set for December 3 of this year.

Pending the announcement of a specific date, what we know officially is that Sonic Frontiers is released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch during the next winterwith several playable novelties and a deeper story than usual in the SEGA hedgehog saga.

