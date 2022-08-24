Sonic Frontiers is coming soon: its release date revealed by mistake in a Japanese announcement

The video of the announcement that confirms it is no longer available and is private.

By Adrian Mira Updated August 23, 2022, 13:10 7 comments

The release date of Sonic Frontiers is a mystery since both the Steam database and various stores filtered it and none of them matched. Now it turns out SEGA has put a date on it that paints to be official and to be revealed very soon, just as collects Twitter informer Nibellion.

Sonic Frontiers will hit the market on November 8 after being shown in a Japanese advertisementAnd Sonic Frontiers Japanese Ad has pointed out that the title has a release date not too far away: November 8, as seen in the image accompanied by Japanese letters and the platforms on which it will arrive. However, it seems that the video you share is private and can no longer be viewed because it will have been a publication error.

What is certain is that tonight we will see Sonic Frontiers in the Opening Live Night de la Gamescom de 2022. In fact, it is one of the first games that the presenter confirmed, so after seeing this we could expect a firm release date, or at least gameplay like the one we had weeks ago.

Whatever it is, SEGA has reiterated on more than one occasion that Sonic Frontiers will come out this year and that, for now, they have no intention of delaying it. Last July we already knew that the game passed the age rating so that when it is released it will give us a deep story that will deal with melancholy and tragedy.

More about: SEGA, Sonic Frontiers and Release Date.