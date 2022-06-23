Sonic Frontiers is not an exception, but the future of the saga for the next decade

Takashi Iizuka of Sonic Team says that the title is the starting point for games to come in the future.

It is true that Sonic Frontiers is not being the best received release this year, but since SEGA they seem strongly convinced that they are on the right track. Despite the division that the gameplays have generated among the fans, the Sonic Team He has high hopes for the game.

Good proof of this are the words of Takashi Iizuka in an interview with VentureBeat. Asked about the future of the franchise, the creative assures that it is not a unique proposal, but that it is SEGA’s bet for hedgehog titles during the next decade.

Sonic Frontiers is the step forward for the next ten yearsTakashi Iizuka“We started thinking about where we should take Sonic for the next ten years. What kind of gameplay do we need to develop to keep people excited for the future?” Iizuka wonders. “Sonic Frontiers is the step forward for the next ten years. We hope that fans believe in us and enjoy what we offer them. We can’t wait for them to play it and really understand what we mean.”

After ruling out a delay, Sonic Frontiers will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022. As for the time it will take us to complete it, those responsible have revealed the duration of the main campaign, which will take between 20 and 30 hours.

