Sonic Frontiers presents a new gameplay with unprecedented novelties and a very particular approach

SEGA has taken advantage of the Sonic Central broadcast to briefly talk about its next game.

As promised a few hours ago, SEGA has prepared an event full of news related to its classic blue hedgehog. Sonic Central has provided us with a lot of information about this mascot, which includes his appearance in video games, movies and other initiatives. And one of the most outstanding announcements has been an unpublished preview of Sonic Frontiers that leads us to the latest gameplay published by IGN.

The new gameplay confirms an experience system and a skill treeIn this new video, which features media impressions and comments from the studio’s creative officer, Takashi Iizukathe blue hedgehog is observed touring the map that we already saw in the gameplays dedicated to the open world and the game’s combat, although a experience system and a skill tree. On the other hand, this advance also serves to clarify the intentions of Sonic Team with their project, something that is complemented by unpublished details such as Sonic’s movements or the particularities of this territory.

“Old Sonic games had different tones depending on their story and themes,” one of Iizuka’s comments reads. “This time, these mysterious islands are the main stage of the game. This is why our artists have worked hard to create a mysterious tone“.

On the other hand, the professional has also commented on the approach of developers around the open world genre, since Sonic must adapt to this context in his own way: “Open world games like Zelda or other AAA games fundamentally have RPG or adventure worlds. For Sonic, the core here is a game of 3d action. Our basic idea was for that to happen in an open space. What sets Sonic Frontiers apart is this different approach of an open world game.

We will continue to receive news about Sonic Frontiers throughout the month of June, since SEGA anticipates the release of this title for this 2022. At the moment, the community is not very convinced with what they have seen in the gameplays, which has led to the use of the hashtag #DelaySonicFrontiers on social networks. In addition to this, at 3DJuegos we have joined this wave with an article where we reflect that, although the blue hedgehog has potential in an open worldSonic Team may not be ready to take the plunge.

