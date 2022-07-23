Sonic Frontiers release date keeps changing on Steam database

Information from Steam DB now places the SEGA game on December 3.

From its first glance, Sonic Frontiers generated quite a stir due to the radical change that the proposal represents for the game saga of the hedgehog from SEGA. There are still a few months left for us to see what is supposed to be the future of the franchise, but there is still a mystery regarding its release date.

And it is that, officially, SEGA has set the premiere window for some time this coming winter, but in the database of its Steam page we have been observing how the provisional date has been changing during the last dayseven changing the month.

The internal date for now is December 3If we enter Steam DB, a website that records the history of internal changes that are carried out within the Valve platform, we verify that its current date is the December 3, 2022, although this week it has replaced another that appeared a few days ago that pointed to November 8. To make matters worse, the PlayStationGameSize account, which does the same with the PlayStation console database, said some time ago that the provisional date was set for November 15, one more sign that it seems that they have not yet closed a final day.

It’s time to wait for confirmation from SEGA because, as we say, Sonic Frontiers is officially expected to publish on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch during the next winterwith numerous playable novelties compared to what we have known in the saga so far, a deeper and more melancholy story of the account.

