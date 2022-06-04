Sonic Frontiers reveals its combat in a new gameplay that introduces new abilities and enemies

Just a few days ago, the blue hedgehog starred in a video that presented the characteristics of this open world.

Sonic Frontiers is the next big thing from SEGA with its iconic blue hedgehog, so we’re not surprised to hear that its fans are waiting for any news related to the delivery. Just a few days ago, we were able to see the peculiarities of its open world in a gameplay that showed Sonic exploring a mysterious terrain full of artificial structures.

Sonic will face his enemies with abilities that mix his speed with powerful kicksNot content with this, the developers wanted to present us with a new trailer focused exclusively on the combat from Sonic Frontiers. As you can see in the video that heads this news, IGN lets us take a look at the skills that we will use to fight various enemies, who also have a certain role in this new gameplay.

During this brief presentation, Sonic faces various opponents who, following an artificial aesthetic, will be able to electrify their body, harden themselves and throw sharp blades, among other things. For his part, the hedgehog will be able to deal with such threats with skills that combine speed classic of the character with powerful kicks. As usual in the franchise, Sonic he will lose part of his rings if it is hit by an opponent’s attack.

The iconic SEGA mascot ends the gameplay fighting with a great structure that serves as a boss, which gives a battle in which the large arms of this creature are scaled while avoiding the attacks resulting from its enormous size. It will be necessary to see the reactions of the fans before this new advance, because the first gameplay of Sonic Frontiers did not finish convincing to a good part of the community, who soon related it to an Unreal Engine project involving Mario.

In 3DJuegos we have also shared opinions about the aforementioned Sonic Frontiers gameplay. And, as the companion Jesús Bella says, the blue hedgehog remains very good in an open worldbut there are several aspects that cloud what could have been a great presentation.

