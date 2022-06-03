Sonic Frontiers reveals its mysterious open world in a gameplay: this is what the new SEGA game looks like

As its authors promised, the blue hedgehog stars today with a preview in collaboration with IGN.

Sonic it’s not stopping. Although the iconic blue hedgehog has been dropped a couple of times on the big screen, he still has the bellows to surprise us with his video games. For this reason, a large part of the community is waiting for news regarding Sonic Frontiers, which promised to publish a gameplay via IGN During today. And, how could it be otherwise, we can already say that the SEGA mascot promises a unprecedented adventure in your franchise.

The world of Sonic Frontiers has secret areas that we can access by solving puzzlesThe gameplay places us in a mysterious world that we will have to explore taking advantage of the speed of the blue hedgehog. And it is that, as shown in the video published by IGN, this territory has various structures in which we will find rings and other classic objects in the saga. In addition, our tour will be enlivened with the well-known sonic skillswho will have no problem pushing himself to increase his speed.

Source: IGN

The world of Sonic Frontiers does not intend to present itself as an eternal plain, since it also hides secret zones which we can access with the puzzle solving related to the movement or change of position of statues. In addition, the stage will present some variety through changes in the weather or alterations in the terrain, so we will have to combine Sonic’s speed with our reflexes.

With all of this in mind, it’s no surprise that Sonic fans are excited for the next installment of the blue hedgehog. So far, developers have been dedicated to raise public expectations with various promises, as they want this new adventure to take the franchise to the next level and become a game as influential as Sonic Adventures was.

