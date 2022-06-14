Sonic Frontiers rules out a delay: its authors believe that we still “do not understand” its new format

Just a few days ago, players popularized the hashtag #DelaySonicFrontiers for the quality of their gameplay.

Sonic fans had high expectations for Sonic Frontiers, but this excitement deflated after publishing two gameplays focused on the mysterious world of the game and its combat system. The absence of interesting elements in the territory and the frequent popping effect has made the community reject this game and popularize the hashtag #DelaySonicFrontiers and Twitter.

As [los jugadores] they don’t understand what this new gameplay is, they are comparing it with other gamesTakashi IizukaWe now know that Sonic Team has listened to the community, but he has no intention of slowing down his game. Because, from his perspective, we still haven’t fully grasped the format presented: “We are aware that everyone is reacting to the videos they saw, and how they don’t understand what this new gameplay isthey are comparing it with other games that they already know”, explains Takashi Iizukahead of the study, in an interview with VGC.

The team is creating this new format for Sonic, so we’re calling it ‘open zone’Takashi Iizuka“We see a lot of people saying ‘Oh, it’s a bit like this, it’s like that, but it’s not like this, it’s not like that.’ And really, the team is creating this new game format for Sonic, so we’re calling it ‘open area‘” adds Iizuka. “And this new gameplay is something that doesn’t really exist in other comparable titles, so we really hope that between now and launch we can explain what the open zone game is like“.

Despite the response of the community to the gameplays, the head of Sonic Team assures that the first tests with players have a result of the most positive: “We’re aware that a lot of people are watching the videos online and making assumptions, but we’re confident based on the results we have from playtesting the target demographic that’s coming and playing the title from start to finish, really. they like the game and we are confident that we will create a game that will be satisfying.”

“So if our entire development team gets coronavirus, or they all get hospitalized, or there’s something that prevents us from releasing the game on time, we’ll need more time,” Iizuka continues. “But right now we are working with our team in Japan, who are working very hard so that people can buy the game. this christmaspick it up, take it home and have a fun experience with it.”

In this way, Sonic Team rule out a delay and prepares us for a launch dated for the end of the year. So far, the featured gameplays have been supplemented by a video that delves into Sonic’s abilities in the game, though we still don’t understand all of the Sonic Frontiers development team’s decisions.

