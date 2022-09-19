Sonic Frontiers will have such strong bosses that we will depend on the hedgehog’s greatest ability to defeat them

Morio Kishimoto, director of the delivery, assures that we will have to unlock Super Sonic to face these enemies.

Everything indicates that Team Sonic prepares the sweetest delivery of the blue hedgehog: Sonic Frontiers has already presented an action-packed trailer, although this experience will also be accompanied by the rock rhythm of the Japanese band One Ok Rock and the vocalist of the group To Octavia. And the gameplay is meant to match this frenetic cocktail with some of the fighting more difficult that we have seen in the franchise.

In Sonic Frontiers, there will be bosses that the blue Sonic won’t even be able to do a scratchMorio KishimotoThis explains it Morio Kishimotodirector of the delivery, in an interview with IGN: “Normally, in Sonic games, you meet a boss and fight him as normal blue Sonic. In Sonic Frontiers, there will be bosses that the blue Sonic won’t even be able to make a scratchcomments the professional. “But if you collect and use the seven Chaos Emeralds, you will be able to turn into super sonic and fight those bosses. Becoming Super Sonic will be the only way to fight them.”

In the latest trailer for Sonic Frontiers, presented within the framework of the Tokyo Game Show 2022, we had the opportunity to see Super Sonic for the first time in the open world title. However, it seems that we will have to resort to this ability more often than we think: “Until now, in the Sonic games, Super Sonic only appeared against the last boss,” Kishimoto recalls. “Imagines the first boss of sonic frontiers is as strong as those bosses“.

We will check the difficulty of these fights and the strength of Super Sonic in just a few weeks, as Sonic Frontiers is scheduled to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch on November 8th. If you are a user of the Nintendo hybrid console and want to be prepared for this moment, we recommend you take a look at the size that Sonic Frontiers will occupy on Switch.

