Sonic Frontiers will solve your initial doubts with Prologue, a particular idea that already has its first preview

In addition to this, SEGA has revealed a new gameplay during the Sonic Central conference.

SEGA had several announcements around its iconic mascot, and that is why it has prepared a Sonic Central where it has brought together all the projects in which the mascot is involved. blue hedgehog. This includes the second Sonic movie, official merchandise, and even new Sonic Frontiers gameplay, but there’s more news regarding this enigmatic gaming experience. open world.

According to the official description, this game will take Sonic to an unknown territory where artificial structures abound. We do not have more details about the plot of the title, but SEGA intends to solve all our doubts with an animated short called Sonic Frontiers: Prologue. No broadcast platform or release date has been specified, but those responsible will give us more information over the coming weeks.

This news has been accompanied by a very brief preview in which it is mainly observed Knuckles on top of a ruined structure. The scene shows a rainy setting and a rather scarce context, so we will be attentive to the premiere of this animated short to understand the beginning of Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Central has established itself as one of the many events that they promise to surprise us in the next few days, which leaves us with conferences like the Summer Game Fest or the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on the horizon. At 3DJuegos we will be covering all this information up to the minute, but we have also left you the date, time and details of all the direct confirmed so far.

