Sonic Frontiers will support a dozen languages: SEGA shares all voices and subtitles

The new game of the famous blue hedgehog seeks the general public and will include dubbing into Spanish.

If you were expecting news about one of the most iconic characters in video games, Sonic Frontiers will seek to please fans with a revolutionary installment in the saga. The title was announced by SEGA during the last The Game Awards gala with a surprising trailer in which he showed us his intentions, with an open world in mind and a more ambitious approach.

As part of its plans to bring the game to the widest possible audience, the company has announced that the development team has gone to great lengths to localize it into a dozen languages. Through the character’s official Twitter account, they detail the complete list that you can see below:

It will come dubbed into SpanishIf we look at our interests, it should be noted that it will have both subtitles and voices in spanish, a dubbing that is always appreciated when it is a game aimed at an audience of very diverse ages. Spanish will be in that select group along with English, French, German, Italian and Japanese, while only languages ​​such as Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Korean, Russian or Chinese (simplified and traditional) will have subtitles. . Of course, Korean and Chinese are specified exclusively for PC and Xbox consoles.

Without yet a specific date set on the calendar, although pointing towards the end of 2022 (more if we pay attention to this leak), it seems that SEGA wants to take things easy with the project. Sonic Frontiers is one of the titles that has to give back to the character the impact you have lost With deliveries not so successful, and that is why it is not surprising that they have delayed their launch by a year, even if they have skipped the 30th anniversary that was celebrated in 2021.

