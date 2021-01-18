Entertainment

Sonic is now a playable character in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

January 18, 2021
Sonic the Hedgehog is added as a playable character in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 along with music and character avatars, a Boss Raid, and more.

Available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, Sonic joins three other characters (Ms. Accord, Lidelle, and The Ocean Prince), who make their first in-game appearance since Puyo Pop Fever.

The raid mode allows us with three friends to face a challenging boss controlled by the CPU. As we play we will get Puyos and complete Tetriminos that will shake the Puyos and make the boss lose life. There will also be various difficulty modes that will increase the number of bosses players will have to face.

There will be Time challenges that will appear in the game, and that if we complete it, they will do more damage to the boss. We can earn Item Cards and use them later in Skill Battle mode.

This update also adds four new background music such as the Sonic the Edgehog theme and 20 new avatars, including Sonic, Shadow, Dr. Eggman, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, and Metal Sonic.

