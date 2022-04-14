Sonic officially arrives on Roblox with a new game in collaboration with SEGA: Sonic Speed ​​Simulator

It is carried out by Gamefam Studios, a development studio for the popular video game platform.

The blue hedgehog is not willing to slow down in this 2022. The Sega mascot is on the crest of the wave thanks to Sonic 2: The Movie, a sequel that is sweeping the box office, achieving the best opening of a video game movie in the United States. Meanwhile, Sonic Frontiers promises to take the saga to the next level in terms of combat and exploration.

For the fans of the hedgehog they did not have enough, Roblox, the popular platform to create and enjoy games which has more than 3,000 million registered users, has received the arrival of Sonic in the most unexpected way, with an official collaboration of Gamefam Studiosa team that develops games for Roblox, and Sega.

Gamefam Studios worked on Sonic Speed ​​Simulator which, after the agreement with Sega, has become an official video game of the franchise and that is already available on Roblox in the testing phase. We will be able to level up and gain speed by running through different worlds, while we compete against other players to increase our statistics and earn rewardssuch as mascots and appearances of characters from the franchise.

The game is coming to Roblox with four worlds different, including our beloved Green Hill Zone. As Polygon has shared, a fifth area and news such as bosses will arrive in later updates. “Part of the challenge in bringing Sonic Speed ​​Simulator to life was balancing the technical rules and limitations of a platform like Roblox with creating a game based on a AAA franchise,” said Joe Ferencz, CEO of Gamefam, and to better achieve Outcome, Sega helped them make it look and feel like a Sonic game.

Sonic Speed ​​Simulator takes place in a three-dimensional environment with wide spaces to explore at full speed and the truth is that it maintains all the essence of the saga. The game it will be free from the moment of its official launch and its creators hope that Sonic fans will give it a try “even if they have never tried Roblox”. The gaming platform is available in PC, Mac, mobile devices and Xbox Onealthough its developers do not rule out reaching more systems.

