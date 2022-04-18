Sonic Origins appears classified in South Korea and presents a new image after a long silence

Although the game was announced in May 2021, no further official details have been released.

Those players who have followed the adventures of Sonic since its inception were excited by the announcement of Sonic Origins, a compilation that brings together the most classic titles of this franchise (Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic & Knuckles y Sonic CD). Despite this pleasant surprise, Sega has not given more news about its long-awaited compilation, but a recent hint has renewed our hopes for this project.

And it is that, as VGC initially collects, Sonic Origins has already appeared classified in South Korea with the label that it is suitable for “all users“While this was expected, this also indicates that the Sega compilation is still going from strength to strength. Of course, we will be attentive to everything that the distributor publishes to know more details about the title, such as release date or relevant features of the experience.

However, the news does not end here. Following this registration in South Korea, the user TailsChannel share a new one promotional image from Sonic Origins. As you can see in the tweet above these lines, we meet Sonic and company again with an aesthetic that will take us back to our childhood.

We have little news about Sonic Origins, but this discovery boost our confidence towards the project. On the other hand, Sega hasn’t wasted any time with its iconic blue hedgehog and, in addition to releasing Sonic Colors Ultimate last September, has also been making progress on a Sonic Frontiers that aims to take the saga to the next level.

