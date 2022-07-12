Sonic Origins drives modders crazy: it has so many bugs that they describe it as “shit”

The title has also been criticized by some of its authors, who have found more errors than they knew.

What was intended to be a tribute to the classic Sonic titles has ended up becoming a constant source of polemics. Sonic Origins was launched on June 23 with a large number of bugs, something that has not gone unnoticed by one of the authors of the compilation. However, some modders wanted to fix the SEGA mess with tweaks and fixes, but it seems that the title has been able with patience of these users.

There’s not much we can ‘fix’ without redoing the spritesHanmanThis is how we see it with the BetterOrigins modders, a great mod that wanted fix all mistakes of Sonic Origins and that, as The Gamer initially pointed out, has been canceled by the status of the collection. “Hey, so we have decided to stop the development of this project. After digging deep into the files for this game, it becomes much clearer that this game it’s absolute shit“, comments Xanman, the creator of the mod.

“We’ve fixed enough where the game is a bit more useful but really, especially without scripts, there’s not much we can ‘fix’ without redoing the sprites,” the message continues. “I MAY come back to this in the future, when script editing becomes a thing. But for now, fuck this game.”

This is not the first time that Sonic Origins stars in negative news, since the game generated controversy since before its launch. And it is that many users have criticized SEGA’s decisions around this compilation, since it withdrew the original Sonic games to encourage the purchase of this compilation and published a rather confusing plan for special editions.

More about: Sonic Origins, SEGA, Modders and Bugs.