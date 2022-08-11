Sonic Origins fixes one of the most criticized bugs in its long-awaited patch

The community had charged against SEGA for several very annoying errors in this compilation of classics.

Sonic Origins landed in June in the homes of the staunch blue hedgehog of SEGA, but unfortunately many of them found that the compilation of classics had many more errors than they expected. To solve them, those responsible for the game commented that they were working on a patch that has finally been added to the title.

Patch 1.04 is now availableThis update to version 1.04 is available on all platforms (PC and PlayStation consoles, Xbox and Switch) and fixes several bugs, including a highly criticized one that caused Tails to disappear in Sonic The Hedgehog 2. It’s one of two specific adjustments mentioned, along with correcting music tracks that were wrong in the Museum.

Regarding the rest, they simply talk about additional bugs that have been corrected, although fans of the game have been able to know that they also added new cheat codes for Sonic 3 & Knuckles that can be activated from the soundtest menu. You can check them out below, courtesy of TailsChannel:

Imagen: @TailsChannel

It’s worth remembering that Sonic Origins is a remastered compilation featuring several classic video games from SEGA’s action-platform series (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD) bringing alternate game modes and previously unreleased content.

Despite being already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch, the authors have charged against SEGA ensuring that much of the errors do not come from their workalthough if you want to know what we thought of the gaming experience, we invite you to read the analysis of Sonic Origins that our colleague Toni Piedrabuena prepared.

More about: Sonic Origins, Patch, Update, SEGA and Bugs.