Sonic Origins will not have the complete BSO of its classics and Michael Jackson could be the reason

SEGA’s hedgehog classics compilation won’t have the Sonic 3 & Knuckles original soundtrack.

Ten days after the launch of Sonic Origins on PC and consoles, new details clarify a little more what we can expect from this compilation of classic hedgehog games from SEGA. We have already seen an extensive gameplay during these days, but there is news, and not very positive, related to music.

From the Japanese company they have confirmed that, unfortunately, the game will not have the complete original soundtrack of Sonic 3 & Knuckles. “While we can’t use all of the original music from the SEGA Genesis version, Jun Senoue is working on adapting it,” says Katie Chrzanowski, head of social media, in a recent presentation.

Michael Jackson would have been behind some themes of Sonic 3The main conflict seems having to do with the music of Michael Jackson. Everything points to the fact that, despite not appearing in the credits, the singer was involved in 1993 in the BSO of the third numbered installment, as Brad Buxer, one of Jackson’s collaborators, assured. Although SEGA has never confirmed such a collaboration, in the different ports of the game published later the themes that supposedly had the participation of the star were replaced, something that happens again in Origins.

It should be noted that Sonic Origins is a remastered compilation with several classic video games from SEGA’s action and platform series: Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles y Sonic CD. Along with “Anniversary Mode” and “Classic Mode”, the installment features new and improved content with alternatives such as “Missions” and “Museum” and more.

Sonic Origins (and its controversial special editions) will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch next June 23. Later we will be able to get our hands on Sonic Frontiers, a more ambitious bet around the hedgehog whose premiere is also scheduled for this year.

