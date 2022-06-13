Sonic Prime, the Netflix animated series, lets us see more characters in its new previews

The premiere is scheduled for this 2022, with 24 chapters by WildBrain Studios.

Sonic is living a second youth: The SEGA hedgehog is more fashionable than ever and we have been able to verify it with the numbers of Sonic 2: The movie, an unprecedented success that has already become the highest-grossing video game adaptation in the history of the United States. But movies aren’t the only Sonic products we’re hoping to see beyond video games.

Big the Cat, accompanied by his faithful friend FroggyNetflix, in collaboration with SEGA, is preparing the launch of Sonic Prime for this year, a new animated series of the hedgehog with a family approach and many winks for the most fans of the franchise. During the event Netflix Geeked Week fans have been able to enjoy a first look at some of the characters that will accompany Sonic on his adventures.

we have seen Big the Cataccompanied by his faithful colleague Froggy. Big has long been one of Sonic’s most ridiculed and punished allies in the SEGA universe, but over the years, he’s gone on to become an internet meme, endearing us to many fans. In the short teaser, the huge cat appears alongside Froggy, his best friend.

We have also been able to see Shadow the Hedgehog, the archrival of our blue hedgehog and the “Ultimate Life Form” created by Gerald Robotnik. In video games, SEGA is preparing a new compilation of classics with new modes and extras, as well as different collaborations, such as Fall Guys, while we wait for the main course: Sonic Frontiers, the new 3D open world action game.

More about: Sonic Prime and Netflix.