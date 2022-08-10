Sonic returns to Fall Guys in an event with his friends and enemies with some of the most endearing skins

The famous hedgehog event will take place in two days along with cosmetics, rewards and a new test.

Since Fall Guys became free for everyone and all platforms, he has not stopped announcing collaborations to bring cosmetics to the title. In this case, as can be seen in the image, Sonic vuelve to Fall Guys in the form of an event with friends and enemies bringing with him skins, according to a tweet from the official Fall Guys Twitter account.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sonic, SEGA and Mediatonic have reached an agreement to carry out a event starting this Thursday and that, in addition, will bring new skins, rewards, challenges and even a new test llamada Bean Hill Zone. The event would last in theory until the 15thaccording to collect RebsGaming.

Sonic, Tails, Knuckes, Eggman and Super Sonic will arrive as cosmeticsThe skins that will arrive soon are their own Sonic junto a Knuckes, Tails, Eggman y Super Sonic. they would also arrive new challenges and rewards the next day 11. To this is added a test that has not been announced yet called Bean Hill Zone, but that there is already dataminers como FGPancake that have been able to take a look at it and it would consist of collect as many coins as possible to redeem them for rewards.

Anyway, it looks like we’ll have sonic back having first landed in October 2020 with Season 2 of the title. This time he will not come alone, but friends, enemies, challenges, rewards and a new test will accompany SEGA’s blue hedgehog in this next event.

