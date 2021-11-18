Sonic rushes to Monster Hunter Upward push in a whole new crossover

The Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration coming to Monster Hunter Upward push has been printed via Capcom in a brand new trailer.

Monster Hunter Upward push has had numerous updates (by the use of loose DLC) in fresh months that experience sought to mix the arena of Monster Hunter with different sport franchises. Of their maximum lately printed collaboration, which will also be observed within the trailer under, the sport is ready to provide winks to Sonic the Hedgehog, but additionally to Tails, on a brand new package deal to be launched later this month.

As in earlier Monster Hunter Upward push DLC collaborations, neither Sonic nor Tails will seem within the sport. As an alternative, Monster Hunter Upward push will use particular armor units that give the sensation that each characters have entered the arena.

Capcom downloadable content material It’ll be introduced subsequent November 26, 2021, and can come with an overlay armor of “Sonic Put on” in your hunter, in addition to a Sonic gown in your devoted Palico, or even a dressing up of “Canyne Tails” in your Palamute.

The trailer itself presentations costumes that gamers will be capable of equip their characters when the DLC launches later this month. Right through the clip, the characters can be observed gathering a sequence of Sonic-style rings as they mission thru quite a lot of environments in Monster Hunter Upward push, despite the fact that it’s unclear whether or not those can be related within the content material DLC someway.

The clip ends with a display saying Monster Hunter Upward push: Sunbreak. The sport’s greatest growth will release in summer time 2022, and can come with new monsters, places and a brand new process heart for gamers to discover within the sport. And keep in mind that Monster Hunter Upward push will arrive to PC (Steam) on January 12, 2022. If you have an interest in understanding what it’s going to seem like, we have now already examined it.