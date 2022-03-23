Sonic stars in the most ‘furry’ version of Xbox Series S: this is the soft controls of this limited edition

This curious collaboration arises as a result of Sonic: The Movie 2, whose premiere is scheduled for April.

The video game industry surprises us every day. There are days when we can report happy news, such as the announcement of an expected game. Other times, we have an obligation to share content that makes readers sad or angry, such as any title delay. And there are days when… Well, you can judge for yourself.

With a release scheduled for next April, Sonic: The Movie 2 has already started its round of promotion through a variety of strategies. In this sense, the adventure of the blue hedgehog (this time accompanied by Tails and Knuckles) has already left us with a final trailer and several posters that will thrill fans of the games. However, the producer also has a very special ace up his sleeve.

Xbox will be raffling off this limited edition Xbox Series SAnd it is that, through a draw communicated by the Xbox website, we have the opportunity to get a Limited Edition Xbox S Series. It demonstrates the collaboration with Paramount Pictures through a design that shows a showdown between Sonic and Knucklesalthough the authors have not missed the opportunity to take advantage of the characteristic aesthetics of the console to simulate one of the classic hoops of the games.

So far, we could be talking about a fairly simple edition, but we still have to mention the icing on the cake. As you can see in the photos shared by the user Wario 64 on Twitter, the Xbox Series controls also join this party and they will come covered in Sonic and Knuckles fur, which will provide a slightly different gaming experience. Not improved, but definitely different.

If the urgent need to own this limited edition Xbox Series S has arisen, remember that you can participate in the draw Prepared by Xbox. On the other hand, this is not the only curiosity that the new Sonic movie has left us, since it has also proven to be a new case in one of the most well-known curiosities in the video game world: different covers between Japan and the West.

More about: Sonic, Sonic: The Movie 2, Xbox Series S and Limited Edition.