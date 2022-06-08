Sonic, Tails and Knuckles join the Fall Guys party this summer

Sonic and Knuckles’ costumes had previously been in the Mediatonic game.

The Sonic Central that SEGA held yesterday not only left us with news about the hedgehog games, but there was also time for collaborations with other titles. One of them is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the fun proposal of Mediatonic which will go to the free to play model this month.

The collaboration between Sonic and Fall Guys includes skins for the game, some already seen in the past. Players will be able to unlock disfraces of Sonic, Tails and Knuckles to dress his character in the different tests of Fall Guys, and you can see a small preview in the video that you have below:

Costumes will be available in AugustAs we say, it is not the first time that we see these skins in the Mediatonic game, since they return after a while. Sonic’s appearance made an appearance in games in 2020, while Knuckles did the same in late 2021. Now, both will return to Fall Guys in August next to that of Tails, both on PC and consoles.

Similarly, SEGA has announced other collaborations, such as a title for Roblox called Sonic Speed Simulator and promotions for mobile games Sonic Forces and Sonic Dash. Of course, Sonic Origins, the compilation of the classic installments of the hedgehog, and Sonic Frontiers gameplay, which looks as ambitious as it is strange, have not been missing either.

