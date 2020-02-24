Sonic The Hedgehog Box Office: The Call Of The Wild Settles For Second In A Close Race

The solely different new large launch this weekend was William Brent Bell’s Brahms: The Boy II, and whereas that is a film that value solely $10 million to make, the higher-ups at STX Leisure in all probability aren’t too thrilled with it making simply wanting $6 million in its first three days and inserting in fourth solely $40,000 forward of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Unhealthy Boys For Life (which is in its fifth week). Certainly expectations weren’t tremendously excessive, as we’ve got to do not forget that the film’s predecessor, Brent Bell’s The Boy, solely made about $75 million when it launched again in 2016, however that title additionally made again its full funds in its opening weekend. There may be nonetheless an opportunity that it’ll wind up being worthwhile, however I additionally do not count on that we’ll be seeing the title seem on the High 10 chart previous the primary weekend in March.