Sonic The Hedgehog Director Wants To ‘Broaden The Sonic Universe’, So Bring On More Iconic Characters

Sonic the Hedgehog lastly introduced the furry, blue speedster to life, and the outcome was a hit. Due to this, many followers are already clamoring for a sequel that will increase on the traditional online game character and his world. This may additionally embrace introducing a few of his outdated buddies from the Inexperienced Hill Zone. Whereas a sequel has but to be formally introduced, it will seem the movie’s director has some concepts.
Sonic the Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler isn’t solely hoping to inform extra tales concerning the titular hedgehog, however he’s additionally aiming to include extra traditional characters. With so many potential gamers on the roster, he would love to make use of them to increase the Sonic franchise:
There’s so many extra nice characters to usher in and simply extra tales to inform. Nothing would deliver me extra happiness than getting one other shot with these characters and to inform extra tales. We might like to do extra with the Sonic cinematic universe.
Jeff Fowler was extremely enthusiastic when chatting with USA At this time about the potential for introducing extra acquainted faces on the massive display screen. He went on to elucidate that he and his workforce obtained loads of questions relating to cameos from the likes of Tails and Knuckles. Fortunately, the previous ended up making a cameo within the film, as Fowler knew he couldn’t finish issues with out giving followers a tease of the potential future.
In Sonic the Hedgehog, Jeff Fowler and firm most likely felt probably the most strain to get Sonic and Dr. Robotnik proper. Sonic’s preliminary look did fire up some controversy amongst followers, however his redesign rapidly grew to become a success. There have been additionally constructive emotions about Robotnik, whose characterization was propelled by Jim Carrey’s efficiency.
Longtime SEGA devotees little doubt know that Sonic has a fairly in depth supporting forged. Most informal avid gamers at the least aware of Tails and Knuckles, however primarily die-hard followers find out about Amy Rose, Blaze the Cat and Shadow the Hedgehog. There are additionally alternate variations of Sonic to contemplate, primarily Tremendous Sonic – who the writers are properly conscious of.
If Jeff Fowler proved something with Sonic the Hedgehog, it’s that he has a agency love and understanding of the character. He, together with voice actor Ben Schwartz, had been capable of seize the impatient, humorous and heroic features of the character. Given this, one can think about that Fowler is aware of precisely how he want to deal with every other characters in a future installment.
After all, that is all is determined by whether or not or not Paramount Photos decides to maneuver ahead with one other Sonic film. However the principally constructive reception to the movie bodes properly for its possibilities, that means that we may very well be seeing extra of Sonic’s buddies within the close to future.
Sonic the Hedgehog is now accessible on Digital HD, and shall be launched on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Extremely HD on Might 19.
