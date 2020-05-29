‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Sequel in the Works – Variety

“Sonic the Hedgehog” is getting a sequel.

Paramount Footage and Sega Sammy confirmed on Thursday that they’ve commenced growth on a sequel to the live-action household comedy. The sequel would reteam the filmmakers, with Jeff Fowler directing, and Pat Casey and Josh Miller writing the script.

The film continues to be in the growth stage so choices haven’t been made but relating to casting or a manufacturing begin date.

Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher and Toru Nakahara are producing the pic, whereas Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi and Tim Miller are govt producing.

Based mostly on the standard online game franchise from Sega, the first movie, launched in February of this yr, tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new house on Earth. Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and his new finest buddy Tom (performed by James Marsden) crew as much as defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) as he plots world domination. The family-friendly pic additionally stars Tika Sumpter.

Upon its launch, “Sonic the Hedgehog” scored the No. 1 opening weekend of all time for a film based mostly on a online game, and boasted the fourth-best Presidents Day weekend debut.

“Sonic” was amongst the slew of movies launched early on house leisure after theaters had been shuttered as a result of the COVID-19 disaster.

Casey and Miller are repped by APA, Gotham & VanderKloot Regulation.