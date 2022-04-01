Sonic The Movie 2, analysis and opinions of the game for Multi

Sonic, SEGA’s most famous hedgehog, decided to make the leap to the big screen in 2020 with very good reception from the public and critics. Now, 2 years later, Sonic 2: The Movie arrives with more doses of nostalgia than ever, delighting all those fans of video games. An entertaining and fun work that has not only met expectations, but has managed to exceed what was proposed in the first installment.

Video game adaptations to movies are not always well received by the public. The leap to the big screen can distort the essence of the product, causing fans of the original titles to be dissatisfied with the result. Therefore, when it was announced that a sonic movie was to come, it was not surprising that those who had grown up with the adventures of the famous blue hedgehog were reticent, even more so when the initial design of Sonic unleashed a barrage of criticism and attacks.

Not in vain, Sonic is one of the benchmarks of the nineties in terms of video games, livening up the homes of almost any player of the time since its first installment was launched on Mega Drive in 1991. More than 20 years later and with practically a hundred games on the market, expectations were very high. However, with the design problem solved by Paramount and SEGA that deigned to pick up the popular complaint and gave Sonic a much more faithful look, the cinematic adventures of the runner were a complete success.

And so we come to Sonic 2: The Movie with Jeff Fowler once again at the helm as director and a magnificent cast of actors among which stands out Jim Carrey as the soul of the film thanks to his interpretation of the villain Eggman, a role that he manages to explore even more and that, to be honest, fits him like a glove. The plot takes place two years after the events already seen with a Sonic who has adapted to his new life and family, but who is eager to have adventures. These adventures return as soon as his archenemy does, who is also not alone and has the help of Knucklesiconic character where they exist.

At this point, the rest of what comes it is pure enjoyment and excessive action in a clear objective of surpassing the first installment in absolutely all aspects. More is not always better, but in this case it works. Throughout 2 hours of duration, we are going to find all kinds of situations around the hedgehog and the new characters who go through trips around the world, dance duels or even a wedding. We will also find a somewhat more illuminating journey through Sonic’s past, a plot that goes beyond a simple rivalry and delves more emotionally into the psyche of the protagonist.

In all this maelstrom, it is worth highlighting the magnificent implementation of the new members, both to the plot and to the context in which they are located, notably improving the charisma of the film. It is no exaggeration to say that the duo Sonic-Tails works perfectly or that there is more room to develop the personality of each one of them, since it has been preferred to give almost all the prominence to the iconic beings that we already know from games like Sonic 2, Sonic 3 or Sonic Mania. Each one of them fulfills a very specific function falling into the typical archetypes of companion or rival, but with an overflowing charisma.

And speaking of these games, the film collects all its essence, not only in the plot, but also in the many details that indicate that there is a deep effort to capture all the possible identity of the saga. Fans will be surprised to recognize musical themes, objects such as gems, Eggman’s robots or iconic locations such as temples and labyrinths, all ready to give a hit in full nostalgia. In the same way, the film manages to reach the viewer through its carefree tone, being the humor a very used resource, but that blends very well with the action. However, it must be said that if you are scared, you also know, since the first appearance of Knuckles is simply tremendous. This is also the case thanks to the soundtrack that Tom Holkenborg has composed, which, more than standing out for a specific theme, does so by knowing how and when to appear. What we are going to find is a large number of current well-known songs that liven up and bring freshness to the scenes.

On the other hand, I find few “buts” in this film, but the truth is that there are some. Rhythm of the film is frenetic from almost the first moment, having very few pause moments, however, it also bothers to emphasize subplots related to human characters, which, without a doubt, has been what has convinced me the least. If in the first installment the roles of James Marsden or Tika Sumpter were necessary to establish a link with Sonic, now they break with the plot rhythm and lengthen the plot in an attempt not to be forgotten, as well as the presence of some secondary that we can say which was set to fill. The presence of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Eggman overshadows everything else being a break when they are not on screen.

Suitable for fans and for those just looking for a fun family movieBeyond that, Sonic 2: The Movie meets expectations being a very good adaptation that leaves us with some surprises along the way. Suitable for both video game lovers and those who are simply looking for a fun family movie. What is clear is that the film takes care of the details knowing how to capture what the public demanded by being more exaggerated, more frenetic and yes, more faithful to video games than the initial idea that we had seen. Nothing seems to indicate that Sonic can be stopped understanding that we are going to have more footage in the future and leaving the viewer wanting to explore much more. Of course, do not miss the post-credits scene.