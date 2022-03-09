Sonic the Movie 2 poster is worth seeing, but it’s even more so with Sonic Mania style

The new adaptation of Paramount Pictures hits theaters this coming April 1.

There is less than a month left for the premiere of Sonic the Movie 2, a new film adaptation about the blue hedgehog where the SEGA hero will once again have to face the evil plans of Dr. Robotnik -played by Jim Carrey- together with new characters, which we have been able to see both in the first trailer for the feature film and in its poster, which has now been recreated in the Sonic Mania style.

This is not an official contribution from Paramount Pictures to promote the film, but a selfless collaboration of the Welsh artist TheRyanarchy that he wanted to share through Twitter. To do so, TheRyanarchy explains that it has been inspired by the work of the American Tyson Hessedirector of the Sonic Mania animated cutscenes and author of several Sonic comic covers for IDW.

The result is obvious and only amplifies the desire to see Sonic the Movie 2, to premiere in cinemas throughout Spain this coming April 1.

Sonic the Movie 2 narrates a new confrontation between SEGA’s blue hedgehog and Dr. Robotnik, this time allied with Knuckles (Idris Elba), who returns to Earth in search of an emerald with the power to destroy civilizations. Stopping them will not be an easy task, but luckily Sonic will have the help of his new friend: Tails.

While the time for its premiere arrives, you can read the review of Sonic, the movie in 3DJuegos, where Toni Piedrabuena assessed the film as a perfect film to watch with the youngest fans of the hedgehog. “In addition, it helps him to score a point in Sonic’s locker in his eternal dispute against Mario: in movies he already wins by a landslide.”

