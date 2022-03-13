Sonic: The Movie 2 premieres a trailer full of humor and worthy of the speed of the blue hedgehog

Paramount Pictures quotes us for its next trailer and surprises us with memes at full speed.

We take our hat off to such a troll. Paramount Pictures has presented its “Fastest Trailer” from Sonic: The Movie 2 and has arranged everything to stay with us. As you may have seen, the trailer barely lasts a few seconds and results from a concatenation of images and references to Sonic, including memes and famous Internet jokes.

The rest until completing the two and a half minutes of video on YouTube is an image of the logo next to its release date, the April 8 of this same year. The trailer is definitely a fun way to meet for tomorrowwhen we will have the real new trailer for the movie, which they have called “normal speed trailer”.

´The ‘normal speed’ trailer will arrive tomorrowIf like us, you are spending Sunday reviewing frame by frame the collection of images that the nice people at Paramount have thrown at us at full speed, you will have been able to discover more than one image that may accompany you tonight in your nightmares, the sexiest Knuckles and a whole series of memes that haunt the poor blue hedgehog.

Paramount has gone out on a limb with the legendary mascot of SEGA and is already preparing the development of the third Sonic movie, after having made the hedgehog a success on the big screen, achieving record figures for the first film adaptation of the popular platform video game. If you have been wanting a real trailer, you can take a look at the latest trailer for the film.

