Sonic: The Movie 2 unveils its final trailer: the blue hedgehog prepares his speedy return to the cinema

The producers had already released a very brief preview yesterday afternoon, worthy of Sonic’s speed.

Sonic has already experienced all kinds of adventures, and this does not leave out the terrain film. Sonic: The Movie 2 is getting closer and is scheduled to premiere in Spanish theaters for the next April 1st, so it’s time to raise the expectations of the public to the maximum. In this sense, the production team has played us a little joke with a ‘Fastest Trailer’ that not only presented a trailer at a very fast speed, but also introduced hilarious memes and images.

But today we have the main dish: the final trailer (this time, at normal speed). You can watch the video at the beginning of the news and discover everything that Sonic, Tails and Knuckles have prepared in the film, since the union of the three characters results in a lot of action scenes and some funny situation.

Unsurprisingly, there’s no shortage of nods to the Sonic franchise in video games, either. In this sense, the Dr. Worker he returns to the fray with a power that will be familiar to fans of the blue hedgehog, as well as machines that remind us of his iconic inventiveness. Beyond this, the trailer does not miss the opportunity to launch some chascarrillo which, on this occasion, also refer to Marvel movies.

Of course, the community is excited about the upcoming release of Sonic: The Movie 2, as a Sonic Mania-style poster has already been recreated. In addition, the adventures of the blue hedgehog in theaters do not end here, since a third film has been confirmed and a series starring Knuckles.

