Sonipat Election Result 2020: Congress gains good lead in Sonipat MC Mayor Election, BJP lagged behind by so many votes

Sonipat / Sonepat Election Result, Municipal Corporation Sonipat / Sonepat, Mayor Election Result 2020: Sonepat Municipal Corporation (Sonepat Result) trends are starting to come. Here in the election for the post of Mayor, Congress’s Nikhil Madan (NIKHIL MADAAN) was ahead with huge votes. Lalit Batra of BJP is second from here. While Nikhil has got 72118 votes, Lalit Batra has received 58300 votes.

Significantly, Sonipat is considered to be an influential area of ​​veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Here the BSP’s Dharambir Saroha was at number three. Sandeep Rana at number four and Omprakash at number five. Sandeep Rana got 4375 and Omprakash got 3004 votes. A total of 11 candidates were in the fray for the post of Mayor on this seat.

Ward Wise Winner List

Talking about the results, Ward saw a close fight between Congress and BJP candidates here. BJP’s Hariprakash Saini won from ward number-1. He defeated Manish Saini of Congress by only 25 votes. Surender Nayyar won from ward number-2. He defeated Ravinder Kumar of BJP. BJP’s Surinder Madan has won from ward number-3, while BJP’s Babita Kaushik has won from ward number-4.

Mukesh Saini has won from ward number-5. His election symbol is a bicycle. Renu Kapoor of Congress has won from ward no. Ward No. 7: Muni Ram of BJP has won. BJP’s Puneet has won from ward number 8. Ward No. 9 Congress’s Rajiv Kumar, while Ward No. 10’s BJP’s Mamta Luthra won.

BJP’s Indu Walecha has won with heavy votes from ward number 11. Ward No. 12 also won BJP’s Lakshmi Narayan Taneja. Ward No. 13 Sangeeta has won. However she won by only 32 votes. Congress’ Surya Dahiya has won from Ward No. 14. BJP’s Atul Jain has won from ward number 15.

Congress’ Monika has won from Ward No. 16. At the same time, Congress’s new victory in ward number-17. Manjit of Congress also wins from ward number-18. Ramnivas Malik of Congress has won from ward number-19. Ward number-20 Neetu Dahiya has won.