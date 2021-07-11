Sonnalli Seygall Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Sonnalli Seygall is a widely recognized Indian actress and model. She won the identify of Omit India International, 2006.

Wiki/Biography

Sonnalli used to be born on Monday, 1 May 1989 (age 30 years; as in 2019), in Bhubaneshwar, Orissa. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. She did her training from South Stage Over the top Faculty, Kolkata and St. Thomas’ Girls Faculty, Kolkata. Later, she joined Bhowanipore College, Kolkata to complete her B. A. in English Honours.

Physically Glance

Most sensible (approx.): 5′ 8″

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Black

Family, Caste & Boyfriend

Sonnalli used to be born in Bhubaneshwar and presented up in Kolkata. Her father is retired from the Indian Army. Her mother’s establish is Nishi Sehgal, who works as an Associate Vice President at SREI, Mumbai. She has a younger brother, Ayush Sehgal, who works as a Staff Lead at Cognizant. Her parents are separated, and he or she lives in conjunction with her mother in Mumbai. In an interview, when Sonnalli used to be asked about her biggest power, she said,

My mom. She has long past through a lot in her lifestyles and is a actually powerful lady. First, her private father remarried, so she used to be presented up and not using a male resolve in her lifestyles. And then all through my emerging up years, my parents have been all the time fighting. Once I moved to Mumbai, I couldn’t see what my mom used to be going through. I actually really feel quite a lot of women in India are taking that. And when they say the divorce rate is such a lot much less in India, it’s now not that there are comfortable marriages. Women are merely now not able to return out of it. I wanted my mom to move out and live with me. She is now with me in Mumbai and is operating and is unbiased.”

Occupation

Sonnalli wanted to change into a model since early life. She won the Pantaloons Femina Omit India International, 2006 identify. She then represented India in Omit International contest held in Japan and China and used to be selected some of the many high 12 contestants.

In 2008, she seemed as one of the hosts on UTV Bindass TV reality provide, Dadagiri.

Later, she seemed in various TV ads including- Raymonds, Aircel, Ayur Shampoo, 7UP, Zoom TV (We could Freshen Up), Titan Eyewear, and Oral B. In 2013, she seemed in a TV business of Thums Up with Salman Khan.

She has seemed inside the tune films of Atif Aslam, Dr Zeus, and Prem, a Canadian singer. She walked the ramp at the Lakme Trend Week, Wills India Trend Week, and Chennai International Trend Week.

She did print ads of Nokia, Hitachi, Unitech, Tata Indicom, ICICI Monetary establishment, Oral B, and Raymonds. Sonnalli has worked as an anchor at various live events of Reebok, Castrol, Indiatimes, and Filmfare Awards. In 2011, she acted inside the Bollywood film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ by which she carried out the nature of Rhea. The film has an ensemble solid in conjunction with the actors like Sunny Singh Nijjar, Kartik Aaryan, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrat Bharucha, and Ishita Raj Sharma.

In 2017, she seemed inside the TV series, Salute Siachen starring Arjun Rampal and Rannvijay Singh. She has acted in quite a lot of other Bollywood films like Marriage rite Pullav (2015), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), and Jai Mummy Di (2020).

Favourite Problems

Eating place: Yoga 101 in Mumbai

Film(s): Sparsh (1980) and Iqbal (2005)

Adventure Holiday spot: Thailand

Main points/Trivialities

She is a well being freak and regularly workout routines inside the gym.

When asked about running in Bollywood, Sonnalli Seygall published,

I gave a visual display unit check out for a widely recognized casting director for a implausible serve as. I in reality wanted to bag this one, and did. On the other hand, on meeting the director, I was asked to make changes to my body, using methods that are unnatural. My coronary middle broke, alternatively I had to say no. I’d not at all put my body beneath the knife, for any one.”

She did a dance potency at the 11th International Asia Arts Festival (held in China).

She has acted inside the plays like “The Mouse Entice,” and “And Then There Have been None.” “The Mouse Entice” used to be the made of an amateur theatre crew, which used to be sponsored through the British Council.

She has been associated with the Sant Nirankari Project.

She is regularly spotted eating alcohol in occasions.