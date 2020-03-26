Sons Of Anarchy’s Katey Sagal Asked Fans Which Characters They’d Self-Isolate With, And I Agree With Everyone

Yep, yep, yep. I can totally agree with all three of these. Ryan Hurst’s Opie is arguably the present’s largest sympathy magnet, and Hurst performs him as near a human teddy bear (with a imply streak) because it will get. Tommy Flanagan’s Chibs, in the meantime, is like Sons of Anarchy‘s model of The Joker, in that he has a darkish humorousness that’s solely ever a split-second away from turning violent. And then there’s Kim Coates’ Tig, who by no means met a sexual fetish he did not strive not less than thrice, on three totally different sorts of intoxicants.