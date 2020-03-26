Sons Of Anarchy’s Kurt Sutter Finally Resolves Homeless Woman Mystery In The Most Confusing Way

Clearly, Kurt Sutter was having some enjoyable with contrasting ideas right here, saying that the Homeless girl represents the sunshine and the darkish, life and demise, moms and dads, binging and purging. Ought to our takeaway be that the Homeless Woman actually is a few sort of a deity? It is usually been theorized that she was a guardian angle of types for Jax, albeit one that may have an effect on bodily actuality. And Sutter himself has hinted at her being Jesus Christ in human kind. Of course, she would additionally must some Devil in her if she was Jesus Christ, going by the above logic.