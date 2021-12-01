Sons of the Forest confirms its delay with a trailer that reveals the new release date

The sequel to the renowned The Forest for PC, developed by Endnight Games, needs more time.

Sons of the Forest is one of those games that, a couple of years ago, surprised us with its announcement at The Game Awards 2019, publishing a trailer that invited us again to face the kind of horror that we already knew in the first title, with improved survival elements , new story and with all the experience that Endnight Games has won in these years.

The title was scheduled for 2021, but it will not finally arrive in the thirty days that lie ahead. This was announced a couple of months ago where, through Twitter, they let us see new captures of the project in development that you can see below:

We knew the delay but not the new release dateWhat we did not know was the new release date, which has been confirmed this Tuesday through a video that you can see at the top of the news. Thus, Sons of the Forest will arrive on May 20, 2022, which gives the studio significantly more leeway than originally planned to hit premiere day with a more polished, complete product.

We know little else about the sequel to The Forest, although this one did seem remarkable at the time, with a own personality and an island full of cannibals and possibilities to enjoy the experience, either alone or with friends. If you like this type of approach, at 3DJuegos we propose six survival games that you should have under the radar.

