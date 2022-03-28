Sons of the Forest delays its launch: they want to offer a new generation of ‘survivals’

Endnight Games already postponed the premiere of the adventure announced in 2019 at the end of last year.

Bad news for fans of survival video games and, specifically, The Forest. The independent team Endnight Games announced this weekend a delay in the release date of Sons of the Forest, a sequel to the well-known survival game set in a mysterious forest, claiming to need more time to offer what they consider an evolution in the genre’s proposals.

Hello! Over the last few weeks we have learned that the release date for Sons of the Forest in May I was too ambitious. In order to be able to deliver our vision for the next step in survival games, we have decided to postpone its release to October this year,” Endnight Games tweeted.

It is not the first time that those responsible are forced to change plans. Already at the end of the last course he gave up having the video game ready in 2021, then offering a look at its scenarios, dangers and weapons in a new trailer.

Sons of the Forest first showed its cards in late 2019, guaranteed to once again set players loose on a spooky island where they must seek food, shelter, and ultimately face unimaginable horror to survive. Since then the video game has been presenting some of its novelties, such as additional weapons and tools or more realistic AI behavior.

If you want to know more about what to expect with this proposal, you can take a look at the analysis of The Forest published on the pages of 3DJuegos that said: “The Forest has managed to mix crafting and survival mechanics and go through its four years polishing the experience until creating a more than attractive product“. The Forest was launched in 2018, but it was several courses in early access.

More about: Sons of the Forest, Endnight Games and Release Dates.