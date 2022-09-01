Sons Of The Forest is delayed a few months again, but it already has a definitive release date and price

Endnight Games has confirmed that they need “some time to polish the game”.

Sons Of The Forest pointed many ways but the little information that Endnight Games gave us, made some fans think of a possible delay, and so it has been. Now he has officially confirmed the bad news, but despite this we already know that the date and price that they have presented they are definitive.

Sons Of The Forest will arrive on February 23, 2023 at a price of $29.99.It’s been Endnight Games through your twitter account which has reported the delay of Sons of the Forest. The game will officially hit the market next February 23, 2023 at a price of $29.99. There are more than 5 months left in total for us to enjoy it, but at least they have compensated us with some brief playable extracts of the title.

This is how they have announced the delay: “Due to the scope of our new game Sons Of The Forest, it has been difficult to pin down an exact release date, and today we have to delay one last time. giving us time to complete the polishing that we think is necessarywe will launch on February 23, 2023, with a price of $29.99USD,” says the studio’s statement.

the game was scheduled to launch in 2021, but in December of last year the delay was announced. Now the same has happened, but we already know that the survival of Sons of the Forest will be terrifying and will have more options than ever. To make the wait more enjoyable, you can read the analysis of The Forest, carried out by Alejandro Pascual.

More about: Delay, The Forest, Sons of the Forest and Endnight Games.