Sonu had become a friend by hiding the religious identity, beating when the court reached the marriage and the secret was revealed

December 5, 2020
Man beaten up in court complex when he came to apply for marriage with a woman of different faith: In Aligarh, UP, a man was beaten up here when he reached the court to apply for marriage to a woman of Hinduism. When some people beat up this young man in the court premises, then his video became a virus. Also Read – Hindu girl was getting married to Muslim girl in UP, police stopped citing law

At the same time, the young girl’s girlfriend, the Hindu girl, said, “He introduced himself as Sonu and later on talking to him it came to know that he is a Muslim.” Also Read – Love Jihad: Petition filed in Supreme Court against ‘Love Jihad’ Ordinance of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, this argument given

Police said that a young man and woman had come to the court to apply for marriage, some people had beaten her and the video of it went viral. We came to know that a kidnapping case has been registered with the Mohali police in this woman’s case.

The Yogi government of UP has implemented the Uttar Pradesh Laws Against Religious Promotion Prohibition Ordinance, 2020, to prevent attempts to get married by deceit, fraud, seduction, coercion or wrongful influence. For violation of the ordinance, a provision of imprisonment for a minimum of one year and maximum of 5 years and a fine of Rs 15,000. There is a provision of imprisonment ranging from three years to 10 years and a fine of Rs 25,000 in the case of a minor girl, woman belonging to a scheduled caste or a scheduled tribe. Apart from this, a provision has been made for imprisonment for a maximum of 10 years and a fine of Rs 50,000 in connection with mass conversion.

