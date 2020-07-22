Sonu Punjaban, who runs a sex racket, has been sentenced to 24 years, has done body work to a 12-year-old girl

New Delhi The notorious Lady Don Sonu Punjaban alias Geeta Arora, who runs the biggest racket of jismfaroshi in the national capital, has been sentenced by the court. After which Sonu Punjaban will now have to spend 24 years in jail. Sonu Punjaban has been sentenced by the Delhi court on the charge of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl and getting her to do body trade. Under which he will now have to spend 24 years behind bars. Also Read – Rape with minor girls in Bhopal, names of many influential people coming in front

At the same time, along with Sonu Punjabban, his partner Sandeep Bedwal has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Geeta Arora and her partner Sandeep Bedwal were found guilty of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl, pushing her into sex trade and human trafficking. After which both the accused have been sentenced by the court. In fact, in the year 2009, there was a stir in Delhi's Harsh Vihar area when a 12-year-old girl suddenly disappeared. After this, the girl's family lodged a case with the police, but no trace of the girl could be known.

5 years later, in 2014, the girl reached the Najafgarh police station in Delhi and told the police about her entire tragedy. According to the girl, when she was a 6th class student in 2006, she was identified with Sandeep Bedwal. Sandeep took the girl to Laxmi Nagar in 2009, where she raped her, after pretending to be married. After this, it was sold 10 times to different people. Meanwhile, the girl was raped several times and was also assaulted. Meanwhile, the girl was also with Sonu Punjaban for a long time.

During this time, along with pushing the girl into the business of jisma, she was also given injections of intoxication and many people raped her. Meanwhile, the girl was also sent to Haryana and Punjab besides Delhi. After which in the last, a young man named Satpal got married to the girl, from where somehow the girl came out and reached Najafgarh police station.